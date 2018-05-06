Chesterfield family displaced due to dryer fire

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 13000 block of Cradle Hill Road in Midlothian.More >>
The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 13000 block of Cradle Hill Road in Midlothian.More >>
A missing man was found dead in Falling Creek on Saturday morning, according to Chesterfield police.More >>
A missing man was found dead in Falling Creek on Saturday morning, according to Chesterfield police.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 30-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning outside him home on Reams Court.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 30-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning outside him home on Reams Court.More >>
With temperatures near 90 degrees through much of the week, there's relief inside areas with air conditioners.More >>
With temperatures near 90 degrees through much of the week, there's relief inside areas with air conditioners.More >>
Chesterfield Utility cut off the valve, but workers say the ground near the original leak may not be stable.More >>
Chesterfield Utility cut off the valve, but workers say the ground near the original leak may not be stable.More >>