Chesterfield family displaced due to dryer fire

One person suffered a burn to his hand, according to fire crews. (Source: Chesterfield Fire Dept)

A Chesterfield family will be displaced Sunday night due to a dryer fire.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 13000 block of Cradle Hill Road in Midlothian. Crews say there was some damage to the first floor where the dryer was located, but the rest of the house did not sustain any fire damage.

One person suffered a burn on his hand, according to Chesterfield fire.

The family will be displaced due to the electricity being cut off.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12