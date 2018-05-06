Jason Day captures Wells Fargo for second win of season

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 6, 2018.

(AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek). Tiger Woods reacts to his shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 6, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Rickie Fowler watches his shot to the second hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 6, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Jason Day reacts to missing a putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 6, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Jason Day watches his tee shot on the fifth hole as Nick Watney, back, looks on during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 6, 2018.

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jason Day shot a 2-under 69 on Sunday to win the Wells Fargo Championship by two strokes over Aaron Wise and Nick Watney, his second victory of the season.

After squandering a three-shot lead on the back nine, Day's tee shot on the difficult 230-yard par-3 17th hole crashed into the flagstick and settled less than 3 feet away. He made the putt to take a two-shot lead, becoming the only player to birdie the hole in the final round.

Day finished at 12-under 272.

Tiger Woods was a non-factor, shooting 74 to finish 14 shots back. He failed to make a birdie in the final round of a tournament for the first time since 2014.

