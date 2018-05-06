Richmond students, staff to hold 'walk-in' for school funding - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond students, staff to hold 'walk-in' for school funding

Students, teachers, staff, and parents are taking part in a "walk-in." One event will be held at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School. (Source: NBC12) Students, teachers, staff, and parents are taking part in a "walk-in." One event will be held at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond teachers, staff, parents, administrators, and students will outside at over 20 Richmond school buildings for a citywide "walk-in" on National Teacher Appreciation Day, which is May 8.

The walk-ins at Binford Middle School and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School start at 7:55 a.m.

The Richmond Education Association and Support Our Schools have organized the event because they want to show how the "community does not appreciate how their elected leaders have failed to provide adequate funding for Richmond Public Schools year after year," according to a press release.

According to the organizers, Richmond Public Schools has over 44 buildings that are in need of renovations.

Earlier this year, Mayor Levar Stoney called for a 1.5 percent meals tax increase to help pay for city schools.

Richmond Education Association president A. Ramon Moore said the schools are in dire shape.

“We were told that RPS kids cannot wait when Mayor Stoney was campaigning for the meals tax. Now we are not only told we must wait, but that we must close even more schools, and that we must exhaust our emergency fund, in order for our students to receive the same opportunities as students in Henrico and Chesterfield. The time to wait is over. The time to act is now,” said Moore.

