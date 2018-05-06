Plane crashes on Virginia's Eastern Shore; 1 injured

Officials are on the scene of a plane crash in Northampton County.

The call came in at 3:07 p.m. in the 16000 block of Candy Lane in Eastville, located on the Eastern Shore, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

Virginia State Police told WAVY that the aircraft has been removed, and the pilot is being treated by paramedics. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

