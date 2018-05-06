Plane crashes on Virginia's Eastern Shore - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Plane crashes on Virginia's Eastern Shore

Crews are investigating a plane crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore. (Source: NBC12) Crews are investigating a plane crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore. (Source: NBC12)
NORTHAMPTON, VA (WWBT) -

Officials are on the scene of a plane crash in Northampton County. 

The call came in at 3:07 p.m. in the 16000 block of Candy Lane in Eastville, located on the Eastern Shore, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

There is no word if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Son-in-law: Ailing McCain is 'chatty' and 'walking around'

    Son-in-law: Ailing McCain is 'chatty' and 'walking around'

    Sunday, May 6 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-05-06 15:54:05 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-05-06 20:34:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receives the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receives the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

    Sen. John McCain is "talking, he's chatty and he's walking around" as he battles brain cancer, according to his son-in-law.

    More >>

    Sen. John McCain is "talking, he's chatty and he's walking around" as he battles brain cancer, according to his son-in-law.

    More >>

  • Richmond students, staff to hold 'walk-in' for school funding

    Richmond students, staff to hold 'walk-in' for school funding

    Sunday, May 6 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-05-06 20:27:29 GMT
    Students, teachers, staff, and parents are taking part in a "walk-in." One event will be held at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School. (Source: NBC12)Students, teachers, staff, and parents are taking part in a "walk-in." One event will be held at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School. (Source: NBC12)
    Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School (Source: NBC12)Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School (Source: NBC12)

    Richmond teachers, staff, parents, administrators, and students will outside at over 20 Richmond school buildings for a citywide "walk-in" on National Teacher Appreciation Day, which is May 8.

    More >>

    Richmond teachers, staff, parents, administrators, and students will outside at over 20 Richmond school buildings for a citywide "walk-in" on National Teacher Appreciation Day, which is May 8.

    More >>

  • Plane crashes on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Plane crashes on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Sunday, May 6 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-05-06 20:16:52 GMT
    Crews are investigating a plane crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore. (Source: NBC12)Crews are investigating a plane crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore. (Source: NBC12)
    Crews are investigating a plane crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore. (Source: NBC12)Crews are investigating a plane crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore. (Source: NBC12)

    The call came in at 3:07 p.m. in the 16000 block of Candy Lane in Eastville, located on the Eastern Shore, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

    More >>

    The call came in at 3:07 p.m. in the 16000 block of Candy Lane in Eastville, located on the Eastern Shore, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly