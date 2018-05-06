Plane crashes on Virginia's Eastern Shore

Sen. John McCain is "talking, he's chatty and he's walking around" as he battles brain cancer, according to his son-in-law.More >>
Sen. John McCain is "talking, he's chatty and he's walking around" as he battles brain cancer, according to his son-in-law.More >>
Richmond teachers, staff, parents, administrators, and students will outside at over 20 Richmond school buildings for a citywide "walk-in" on National Teacher Appreciation Day, which is May 8.More >>
Richmond teachers, staff, parents, administrators, and students will outside at over 20 Richmond school buildings for a citywide "walk-in" on National Teacher Appreciation Day, which is May 8.More >>
The call came in at 3:07 p.m. in the 16000 block of Candy Lane in Eastville, located on the Eastern Shore, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.More >>
The call came in at 3:07 p.m. in the 16000 block of Candy Lane in Eastville, located on the Eastern Shore, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.More >>
A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit filed by the families of 78 men who died in a West Virginia mine disaster in 1968.More >>
A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit filed by the families of 78 men who died in a West Virginia mine disaster in 1968.More >>
NASA spacecraft is poised to blast off for Mars to dig deep into the red planet.More >>
NASA spacecraft is poised to blast off for Mars to dig deep into the red planet.More >>
The man is charged with child neglect and operating a vehicle while impaired. It is his fifth OWI offense, according to police.More >>
The man is charged with child neglect and operating a vehicle while impaired. It is his fifth OWI offense, according to police.More >>
A Colorado woman has been cited by police after a container of what appeared to be urine blew up as she was heating it up in a microwave oven at a 7-Eleven.More >>
A Colorado woman has been cited by police after a container of what appeared to be urine blew up as she was heating it up in a microwave oven at a 7-Eleven.More >>
A story you'll see only on FOX10 News-- A local boy is being called a miracle after suffering severe brain trauma from a dune buggy accident. He came back to life after his parents signed to paperwork to donate his organs.More >>
A story you'll see only on FOX10 News-- A local boy is being called a miracle after suffering severe brain trauma from a dune buggy accident. He came back to life after his parents signed to paperwork to donate his organs.More >>
A Miami police officer has been suspended after he was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head. The suspect was in handcuffs and on the ground.More >>
A Miami police officer has been suspended after he was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head. The suspect was in handcuffs and on the ground.More >>
A Carnival cruise ship that departed from New Orleans experienced a water line break and began to flood, reports KATC.More >>
A Carnival cruise ship that departed from New Orleans experienced a water line break and began to flood, reports KATC.More >>