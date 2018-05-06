Shields' no-hit bid for White Sox ends in 7th vs Twins

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) - James Shields of the Chicago White Sox has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins.

Eduardo Escobar singled to right center field for the Twins' first hit Sunday.

The 36-year-old Shields had struck out five and walked two before giving up a hit. He allowed another hit in the seventh and was pulled with two outs in the inning.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.