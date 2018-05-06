The Latest: Harvick wins 1st stage at Dover - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Harvick wins 1st stage at Dover

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Kyle Larson gets ready for practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race, Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass). Kyle Larson gets ready for practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race, Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del.
(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Kyle Larson races during practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race, Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass). Kyle Larson races during practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race, Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del.
(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Kyle Larson sits in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race, Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass). Kyle Larson sits in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race, Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del.

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The Latest on NASCAR's race at Dover International Speedway (all times local):

3 p.m.

Kevin Harvick has won the opening stage at Dover International Speedway.

Harvick has five stage wins this season.

___

2 p.m.

Pole sitter Kyle Larson has been sent to the back of the field at Dover International Speedway because his No. 42 Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection three times. Larson had won his fifth career pole and was a heavy favorite Sunday on the strength of two runner-up finishes at the track.

Alex Bowman and Austin Dillon also are going to the rear because of inspection issues with their cars. Larson and Bowman lost their car chiefs, and both teams were docked 30 minutes of practice next week at Kansas Speedway.

Jimmie Johnson starts 19th as he tries to snap a career-worst losing streak of 33 races. His last win came last year at Dover, where he's won a track-record 11 times.

___

