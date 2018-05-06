German, Yankees working on combined no-hitter vs Indians - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

German, Yankees working on combined no-hitter vs Indians

NEW YORK (AP) - Domingo German and Dellin Betances have combined to pitch seven hitless innings for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Indians.

German went the first six innings in a scoreless game Sunday but was removed after throwing 84 pitches in his first major league start. His previous high this season was 61 pitches in relief Tuesday at Houston.

The 25-year-old rookie, who stepped into the rotation for injured Jordan Montgomery, struck out nine and walked two.

Betances fanned his first two batters in a 1-2-3 seventh. New York shortstop Didi Gregorius made a nice play to end the inning, backhanding Edwin Encarnacion's grounder deep in the hole and making a strong throw to first from the edge of the outfield grass.

German was aided by two fine plays from rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres, who made a sliding stop in the outfield and a spinning throw to first to rob Tyler Naquin of a hit in the fifth.

Aaron Hicks' clean leadoff single in the fifth off Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger is the only hit in the game.

Four pitchers combined on a no-hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night against the San Diego Padres in Mexico.

