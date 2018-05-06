Chelsea heats up Champions League chase by beating Liverpool

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger watches play during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, May 6, 2018. The match is Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's ...

(Martin Rickett/PAvia AP). Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is thrown up into the air by players after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddesfiel at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, Sunday May 6, 2018.

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira). Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson Moraes lifts the English Premier League trophy after the soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 6, 2018.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring his sides opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 6, 2018.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 6, 2018.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) - As Manchester City finally collected the Premier League trophy on Sunday, Chelsea closed in on salvaging Champions League qualification from a lackluster title defense and further weakened Liverpool's grip on a top-four finish.

A resurgent Chelsea sealed a fifth successive victory when Olivier Giroud scored the only goal against Liverpool, which has only one win in five league games.

It's an impressive turnaround for Chelsea, which has cut the gap to fourth-place Tottenham from 10 to two points in a month.

The 1-0 win over Liverpool sent Chelsea within three points of Juergen Klopp's side, which has neglected its domestic responsibilities while qualifying for a first Champions League final in 11 years.

While both Chelsea and Tottenham have two games remaining, Liverpool only has one game left and could be relying on its superior goal difference to secure a place in the Champions League - unless Liverpool beats Real Madrid in the May 26 European final.

Whoever finishes fifth will have to settle for a spot in the Europa League alongside Arsenal and Burnley, who met on Sunday in Arsene Wenger's final home match in charge of the London club. It was a fitting send-off from the Emirates Stadium for Wenger, with Arsenal demolishing Burnley 5-0.

Wenger is leaving Arsenal after 22 years, having failed to win the Premier League since 2004.

Man City, which sealed the title three weeks ago, received the trophy for the third time in six years on Sunday but couldn't produce a performance befitting title celebrations after being held 0-0 by Huddersfield.

The games on Sunday took place against the backdrop of an outpouring of concern for the health of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, who had emergency surgery on Saturday for a brain hemorrhage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.