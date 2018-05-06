Streep out, but plenty of New Jersey talent in Hall of Fame - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Streep out, but plenty of New Jersey talent in Hall of Fame

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) - Meryl Streep has made her "Sophie's choice" between the New Jersey Hall of Fame and her hit HBO series "Big Little Lies," choosing the TV show.

Streep, a native of Summit, has a production conflict and won't be among the inductees at Sunday night's New Jersey Hall of Fame ceremony in Asbury Park because you have to be present to be inducted.

But the 10th annual ceremony won't lack for luminaries.

In a state that quickly brings to mind Bruce Springsteen and "The Sopranos," there's a winner who checks both those boxes. Steven Van Zandt, of Middletown, is a guitarist with Springsteen's E Street Band and portrayed mobster Silvio Dante on the hit HBO TV series.

Other performers getting the nod include Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry, of Hawthorne; "I Will Survive" disco queen Gloria Gaynor, who's from Newark; and Frankie Valli, who's also from Newark, and his Four Seasons bandmates Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Joe Long.

Astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly, of Orange will be inducted, along with Republican Congresswoman Millicent Fenwick, of Bernardsville, the inspiration behind Lacey Davenport, a fictional character in the "Doonesbury" comic strip; nurse Clara Maass, of East Orange, who died after volunteering for medical experiments to study yellow fever; New York Yankees and New York Mets pitcher Al Leiter, of Berkeley; Olympic soccer gold medalist Carli Lloyd, of Delran; publisher and flat-tax advocate Steve Forbes, of Morristown; businessmen Joe Buckelew, of Lakewood, and Jon Hanson, of Bogota; author Harlan Coben, of Newark; novelist and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anna Quindlen, of South Brunswick; and TV "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro, of Hoboken.

The Hall's Unsung Hero award will go to Kevin Hoagland, founder of the Central Jersey Spinal Cord Association.

