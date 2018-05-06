'Win this one': Man U's plea after Ferguson's brain surgery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Win this one': Man U's plea after Ferguson's brain surgery

(AP Photo/Dave Thompson, FILE). FILE- In this file photo dated Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson waits for the start of the Europa League group A soccer match against Zorya Luhansk at Old Trafford, Manchester, Eng... (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, FILE). FILE- In this file photo dated Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson waits for the start of the Europa League group A soccer match against Zorya Luhansk at Old Trafford, Manchester, Eng...
(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, FILE). FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 24, 2017, Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, during a Europa League final against Ajax Amsterdam at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Manchester United... (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, FILE). FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 24, 2017, Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, during a Europa League final against Ajax Amsterdam at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Manchester United...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - A day after former manager Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage, Manchester United tweeted Sunday: "Please. Be strong. Win this one."

The online post, which provided no update on the 76-year-old Ferguson's condition, came 21 hours after United announced that Ferguson required "a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery."

Social media continued to be awash with tributes and get-well messages for Ferguson, who spent almost 27 years in charge before retiring in 2013 as the most successful manager in British football history.

Among those sending their best wishes was Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before he received the Premier League trophy that Ferguson won 13 times.

"A big hug and our thoughts are with his wife, Cathy, and the Manchester United family," Guardiola said. "I was glad to have dinner with him two weeks ago, and hopefully he can recover as quickly as possible."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Correction: Jazz Fest story

    Correction: Jazz Fest story

    Saturday, May 5 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-05 04:44:20 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-05-06 17:54:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber, File). FILe - In this March 19, 2006 file photo, Victor Harris, Big Chief of the Fi-Ya-Ya tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, celebrates the annual Super Sunday in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber, File). FILe - In this March 19, 2006 file photo, Victor Harris, Big Chief of the Fi-Ya-Ya tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, celebrates the annual Super Sunday in New Orleans.
    If you just can't get enough of a performer or group at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival or want to learn more about him, her or them, you may get lucky at two sideline stages.More >>
    If you just can't get enough of a performer or group at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival or want to learn more about him, her or them, you may get lucky at two sideline stages.More >>

  • New way to see art? Paris museum welcomes naked visitors

    New way to see art? Paris museum welcomes naked visitors

    Sunday, May 6 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-05-06 10:43:45 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-05-06 17:46:55 GMT
    (Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/pool photo via AP). Nudists pose as they visit a contemporary art exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo museum in Paris Saturday, May 5, 2018. The museum opened its doors to France's nudist community as they attempt to encourage ...(Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/pool photo via AP). Nudists pose as they visit a contemporary art exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo museum in Paris Saturday, May 5, 2018. The museum opened its doors to France's nudist community as they attempt to encourage ...

    Nudists paid a clothes-free visit to a contemporary art museum in Paris.

    More >>

    Nudists paid a clothes-free visit to a contemporary art museum in Paris.

    More >>

  • Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe's jockstrap helps business

    Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe's jockstrap helps business

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-05-03 00:09:59 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-05-06 17:46:45 GMT
    (Source: trebomb/Flickr)(Source: trebomb/Flickr)

    A jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the movie "Cinderella Man" is on display in Alaska after it was gifted to one of the nation's last Blockbuster video stores struggling to stay open in an age of streaming movies.

    More >>

    A jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the movie "Cinderella Man" is on display in Alaska after it was gifted to one of the nation's last Blockbuster video stores struggling to stay open in an age of streaming movies.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly