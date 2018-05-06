Son-in-law: Ailing McCain is 'chatty' and 'walking around' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Son-in-law: Ailing McCain is 'chatty' and 'walking around'

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receives the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receives the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. John McCain's son-in-law says the Arizona Republican is "talking, he's chatty and he's walking around" as he battles brain cancer.

Ben Domenech said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" that McCain is "very grateful for the chances and fortune that he's experienced in life. He's reflecting at the end on a lot of different things."

Domenech publishes the online political and cultural magazine The Federalist. He's married to McCain's daughter Meghan.

The 81-year-old senator was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

Domenech says, "We appreciate all of the support that we've been given by a lot of different folks who have come out and met with him over the past couple of weeks."

McCain left Washington in December and hasn't yet been able to return.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Stormy Daniels to Baldwin's Trump: 'Storm's a coming, baby'

    Stormy Daniels to Baldwin's Trump: 'Storm's a coming, baby'

    Sunday, May 6 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-05-06 14:04:20 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-06 18:57:03 GMT
    (Will Heath/NBC via AP). This image released by NBC shows adult film actress Stormy Daniels during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Saturday, May 5, 2018.(Will Heath/NBC via AP). This image released by NBC shows adult film actress Stormy Daniels during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
    Storm Daniels appeared on "Saturday Night Live" and had a message for President Donald Trump: "A storm's a coming, baby".More >>
    Storm Daniels appeared on "Saturday Night Live" and had a message for President Donald Trump: "A storm's a coming, baby".More >>

  • Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe's jockstrap helps business

    Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe's jockstrap helps business

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-05-03 00:09:59 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-05-06 18:37:47 GMT
    (Source: trebomb/Flickr)(Source: trebomb/Flickr)

    A jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the movie "Cinderella Man" is on display in Alaska after it was gifted to one of the nation's last Blockbuster video stores struggling to stay open in an age of streaming movies.

    More >>

    A jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the movie "Cinderella Man" is on display in Alaska after it was gifted to one of the nation's last Blockbuster video stores struggling to stay open in an age of streaming movies.

    More >>

  • Alcoholics Anonymous founding document sells for $2.4M

    Alcoholics Anonymous founding document sells for $2.4M

    Saturday, May 5 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-05-05 22:33:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-05-06 18:36:16 GMT
    The founding document of Alcoholics Anonymous, known to adherents as the 'Big Book,' has been sold at auction for $2.4 million to billionaire Jim Irsay, who also owns the Indianapolis Colts.More >>
    The founding document of Alcoholics Anonymous, known to adherents as the 'Big Book,' has been sold at auction for $2.4 million to billionaire Jim Irsay, who also owns the Indianapolis Colts.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly