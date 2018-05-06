Man admits self to hospital after shot in Richmond

A man admitted himself to the hospital after he was shot in the lower part of his body. (Source: RNN)

A man walked into VCU Medical Center early Sunday morning saying he was shot.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of Fairfield Avenue in Richmond's northside.

He was shot in the lower part of his body, according to police. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police do not have a motive or a suspect.

