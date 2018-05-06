Police: Woman shot twice in South Richmond

A woman was shot twice in the torso, according to police. (Source: RNN)

A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot twice in the torso.

The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Concord Avenue in South Richmond. Police say the woman was at home at the time of the shooting.

She is currently in stable condition.

Police do not have any information on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

