2-time champ Halep makes winning start in Madrid

MADRID (AP) - Two-time defending champion Simona Halep brushed aside Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Sunday.

The top-seeded Halep recorded her 13th consecutive victory on Madrid's clay courts.

"I was moving great. I felt the game, I like to play on this court," said the No. 1-ranked Halep. "Always when I come back here, I feel a little bit more relaxed, so maybe that's why I can touch my best level every time I play."

Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki likewise had little trouble dispensing with Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-1. The Australian Open winner is playing a week after she withdrew from the Istanbul Cup due to an abdominal injury.

Also, Samantha Stosur outlasted Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-3, Sorana Cirstea defeated Czech Katerina Siniakova, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, and Carla Suarez beat Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-3.

Gabrine Muguruza and Maria Sharapova play their first round matches later on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.