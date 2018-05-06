Richmond man ejected from car; dies in Dinwiddie crash

A Richmond man died in a crash after his car ran off the road and struck several trees. His car overturned several times, according to police. (Source: RNN)

A Richmond man died in a crash in Dinwiddie early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:47 a.m. at the intersection of Butler Branch Road and Halifax Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, Richard Justin Gregory, 27, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer on Halifax Road when he ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment and several trees. His car overturned several times and ended up on its roof.

Gregory was the only person in the car and was not wearing his seatbelt at the time, according to Virginia State Police. He died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12