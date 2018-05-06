Marquez wins Spanish GP, takes lead after rivals collide

JEREZ, Spain (AP) - Marc Marquez won the Spanish MotoGP to take the overall points lead after several of his rivals crashed out of the race on Sunday.
Pole sitter Cal Crutchlow wiped out before a three-rider crash involving then points leader Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo, and Dani Pedrosa.
That left Marquez free to increase his lead and never be challenged as the four-time MotoGP champion cruised to his 37th career victory in the top category.
Marquez steered his Honda across the finish line in 41 minutes, 39.678 seconds, more than five seconds before Johann Zarco, who finished second.
Andrea Iannone completed the podium.
Marquez leads the competition with 70 points after four races. Zarco is second with 58, followed by Maverick Vinales with 50.
