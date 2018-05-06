Pedestrian struck, med-flighted to hospital following Dinwiddie crash

A pedestrian was struck in the 21500 block of McKenney Highway on Saturday. (Source: RNN)

A pedestrian was med-flighted to the hospital following a crash in Dinwiddie on Saturday.

Police responded to the crash around 8:43 p.m. in the 21500 block of McKenney Highway (Route 40).

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Route 40 and struck a pedestrian walking in the road.

The pedestrian was in serious condition, according to Virginia State Police. The driver and passenger in the Impala were not injured.

No charges have been placed at this time, and police are still investigating.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12