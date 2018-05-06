Canada demolishes Korea 10-0, Russia routs Austria at worlds - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Canada demolishes Korea 10-0, Russia routs Austria at worlds

By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press

HERNING, Denmark (AP) - Canada bounced back from a loss to the United States in the opening game at the world championship by trashing Korea 10-0 on Sunday.

Also Olympic champion Russia again displayed its offensive might in a 7-0 rout of Austria.

After losing 5-4 to the U.S. in a penalty shootout, Canada was ruthless against Korea, a championship newcomer in a Group B game in Herning.

Captain Connor McDavid scored his first goal of the tournament and added two assists, and Tyson Jost scored twice and had an assist to lead Canada. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Joel Edmundson also had a goal and two assists each.

"We did everything we had to," McDavid said.

Colton Parayko, Ryan O'Reilly and Dubois netted a goal each in the span of 1:25 early in the second period to jump to a 5-0 lead.

The Canadians scored six goals in that period, forcing Korea to pull Canada-born goaltender Matt Dalton.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Brayden Schenn also scored for Canada.

Goalie Curtis McElhinney made 25 saves for the shutout.

Canada next faces host Denmark.

"I think it's gonna be a very good game, they're a good team, they've got a lot of talent," McDavid said. "I've seen the crowd is getting into it and the fans, they can have a big impact on the game."

After losing to Finland 8-1 on Saturday, Korea must improve to avoid relegation.

In Group A in Copenhagen, Mikhail Grigorenko scored twice and Artyom Anisimov, Alexander Barabanov, Kirill Kaprizov, Maxim Mamin and Ilya Mikheyev added one apiece for Russia.

In its championship opener, Russia also dealt France a 7-0 defeat.

Later on Sunday, defending champion Sweden was scheduled to play the Czech Republic and Slovakia to face Switzerland in Group A. In Group B, Germany was meeting Norway and Finland took on Latvia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

