American Galen Rupp wins Prague international marathon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

American Galen Rupp wins Prague international marathon

PRAGUE (AP) - Olympic bronze medalist Galen Rupp of the United States won the Prague international marathon on Sunday while Kenyan runner Bornes Jepkirui Kitur was the fastest woman in the race.

Rupp who pulled ahead away from the favorite Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia with about four kilometers to go, finished the race in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 7 seconds. It was the second fastest time in the history of the race.

Lemma crossed the finish line in 2:07:02 while Kenya's Stephen Kwelio Chemlany was third in 2:09:42.

Kitur won in 2:24:19 ahead of Belaynesh Oljira and Amane Gobena, both from Ethiopia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • New way to see art? Paris museum welcomes naked visitors

    New way to see art? Paris museum welcomes naked visitors

    Sunday, May 6 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-05-06 10:43:45 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-05-06 11:54:27 GMT
    (Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/pool photo via AP). Nudists pose as they visit a contemporary art exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo museum in Paris Saturday, May 5, 2018. The museum opened its doors to France's nudist community as they attempt to encourage ...(Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/pool photo via AP). Nudists pose as they visit a contemporary art exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo museum in Paris Saturday, May 5, 2018. The museum opened its doors to France's nudist community as they attempt to encourage ...
    Nudists paid a clothes-free visit to a contemporary art museum in Paris.More >>
    Nudists paid a clothes-free visit to a contemporary art museum in Paris.More >>

  • Aerosmith packs 'em in at New Orleans Jazz Fest

    Aerosmith packs 'em in at New Orleans Jazz Fest

    Saturday, May 5 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-05 04:44:20 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-05-06 11:54:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber, File). FILe - In this March 19, 2006 file photo, Victor Harris, Big Chief of the Fi-Ya-Ya tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, celebrates the annual Super Sunday in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber, File). FILe - In this March 19, 2006 file photo, Victor Harris, Big Chief of the Fi-Ya-Ya tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, celebrates the annual Super Sunday in New Orleans.
    If you just can't get enough of a performer or group at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival or want to learn more about him, her or them, you may get lucky at two sideline stages.More >>
    If you just can't get enough of a performer or group at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival or want to learn more about him, her or them, you may get lucky at two sideline stages.More >>

  • Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe's jockstrap helps business

    Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe's jockstrap helps business

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-05-03 00:09:59 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 6:48 AM EDT2018-05-06 10:48:55 GMT
    (Source: trebomb/Flickr)(Source: trebomb/Flickr)

    A jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the movie "Cinderella Man" is on display in Alaska after it was gifted to one of the nation's last Blockbuster video stores struggling to stay open in an age of streaming movies.

    More >>

    A jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the movie "Cinderella Man" is on display in Alaska after it was gifted to one of the nation's last Blockbuster video stores struggling to stay open in an age of streaming movies.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly