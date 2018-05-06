Slow ride: D-backs bullpen cart finally used in 18th game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Slow ride: D-backs bullpen cart finally used in 18th game

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri). The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen cart is driven on the warning track during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Phoenix. Astros reliever Collin McHugh became the ... (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri). The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen cart is driven on the warning track during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Phoenix. Astros reliever Collin McHugh became the ...

PHOENIX (AP) - The Diamondbacks' bullpen cart has finally made its maiden voyage.

Houston Astros reliever Collin McHugh became the first player to use Arizona's shiny new bullpen buggie in a regular-season game when he entered to pitch Saturday night.

The Diamondbacks have had the cart ready for use since opening day, but no reliever opted to take it over Arizona's first 17 home games.

McHugh changed that by hitching a ride around the warning track to begin the sixth inning. He was dropped off just outside Houston's dugout, then walked the rest of the way to the rubber. All that saved energy proved useful - McHugh pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings before handing off to Joe Smith, who journeyed to the mound on foot.

"It was there, they provided it for us, so I decided to give it a shot," McHugh said. "I am still new to this whole bullpen thing so I don't think I have too much of a routine to deviate from."

Arizona's cart is the first known motorized vehicle used in the majors since 1995, when the Milwaukee Brewers shuttled pitchers in a motorcycle with a sidecar.

"I was kind of jealous," Arizona reliever Archie Bradley said of McHugh going for a ride. "I've been wanting to use it, haven't found the right time. But yeah, he's the first guy to use it and maybe more guys will jump on. I'm going to keep jogging out."

The Diamondbacks' cart had previously been used to drop off pitchers during exhibition games at Chase Field before the season, and in the regular season to deliver a pitcher's warmup jacket to the dugout for relievers to wear after their outings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • First days at home: William, Kate share Prince Louis photos

    First days at home: William, Kate share Prince Louis photos

    Saturday, May 5 2018 9:03 PM EDT2018-05-06 01:03:29 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-06 05:44:48 GMT
    (Duchess of Cambridge/via AP). In this May 2, 2018 photograph provided by Kensington Palace, Britain's Princess Charlotte cuddles her brother Prince Louis, on her third birthday, at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William and his wife Kate have re...(Duchess of Cambridge/via AP). In this May 2, 2018 photograph provided by Kensington Palace, Britain's Princess Charlotte cuddles her brother Prince Louis, on her third birthday, at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William and his wife Kate have re...
    Prince William and his wife Kate have released two pictures documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince.More >>
    Prince William and his wife Kate have released two pictures documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince.More >>

  • Aerosmith packs 'em in at New Orleans Jazz Fest

    Aerosmith packs 'em in at New Orleans Jazz Fest

    Saturday, May 5 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-05 04:44:20 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-05-06 05:34:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber, File). FILe - In this March 19, 2006 file photo, Victor Harris, Big Chief of the Fi-Ya-Ya tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, celebrates the annual Super Sunday in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber, File). FILe - In this March 19, 2006 file photo, Victor Harris, Big Chief of the Fi-Ya-Ya tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, celebrates the annual Super Sunday in New Orleans.
    If you just can't get enough of a performer or group at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival or want to learn more about him, her or them, you may get lucky at two sideline stages.More >>
    If you just can't get enough of a performer or group at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival or want to learn more about him, her or them, you may get lucky at two sideline stages.More >>

  • Alcoholics Anonymous founding document sells for $2.4M

    Alcoholics Anonymous founding document sells for $2.4M

    Saturday, May 5 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-05-05 22:33:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-05-06 04:41:31 GMT
    The founding document of Alcoholics Anonymous, known to adherents as the 'Big Book,' has been sold at auction for $2.4 million to billionaire Jim Irsay, who also owns the Indianapolis Colts.More >>
    The founding document of Alcoholics Anonymous, known to adherents as the 'Big Book,' has been sold at auction for $2.4 million to billionaire Jim Irsay, who also owns the Indianapolis Colts.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly