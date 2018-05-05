US firms, debt could be China's targets if US plays hardball

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). In this Nov. 7, 2017, photo, Chinese workers install glass panels near the logo for US fast food brand McDonald's in Beijing. China's lopsided trade balance with the United States means it will run out of imports for retaliation...

BEIJING (AP) - In a looming trade war between the world's two largest economies, American companies in China may have a bull's-eye on their backs.

The Trump administration is pushing China to cut its trade surplus with the U.S. by $200 billion by the end of 2020 and give up policies that favor domestic companies - the core of Beijing's state-led economic model. As the two sides exchange threats of tariff hikes, their lopsided trade balance means China will run out of imports for retaliation before President Donald Trump does.

But Beijing has other ways to inflict pain. Chief among those is harassing American companies that make autos, operate restaurant chains, sell computer software and do other business in China's heavily regulated economy. Other possible options include selling U.S. government debt.

