Jason Day seizes control at Quail Hollow

(AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek). Jason Day, of Australia, watches his shot on the second hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Peter Uihlein chips to the 18th hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Tiger Woods hits to the second hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Tiger Woods waves to the crowd after making a birdie putt on the fifth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Phil Mickelson hits from a sand trap on the first hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jason Day sputtered at the start and hit his stride on the back nine for a 4-under 67 to build a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship and a chance for his second victory this year.

Peter Uihlein, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy all showed early Saturday that it was a softer, gentler Quail Hollow under an overcast sky. Uihlein had a 62, one off the course record. Mickelson had a 64, his lowest score this season.

Day did his part with five birdies on his last 10 holes and a daring shot on the 18th when he stood barefoot in the creek to play a shot onto the green. He was at 10-under 203.

Nick Watney had a 66 and was two behind.

