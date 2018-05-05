Man recovering in hospital following South Richmond shooting

A man was transported to the hospital after police say he was shot in the leg. (Source: RNN)

A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting broke out Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Courtland Street, located off Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond's southside.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to police, and was transported to the hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12