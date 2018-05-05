FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A few strong storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined a rather small area of Central Virginia that may be vulnerable to a few stronger thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening. Take note that areas from Richmond south through the Tri-Cities down into northern North Carolina are under the *MARGINAL* risk of severe storms. This is the lowest risk category on our scale:

So, what does this mean? Well, we are likely to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around the area on Sunday afternoon and evening. There may be a few storms able to organize and become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts. I would expect these types of storms to be more isolated in nature.

Here is a look at the what the radar may look like around 4pm on Sunday afternoon. Take note of the "SCATTERED" nature of the activity. Not everyone is going to be experiencing a strong thunderstorm, but we want you to be weather aware and paying attention to the weather a little more closely as your enjoying outdoor activities on Sunday afternoon.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!