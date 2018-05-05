Over 1,000 participants raise money for Relay For Life

Saturday's goal is to raise $105,000. (Source: Henrico Schools on Twitter)

Over 1,000 participants came together on Saturday for Relay For Life.

The event kicked off at 3 p.m. at Pocahontas Middle School with a kids' relay and run, and it included a cornhole tournament, a hometown hero lap, and a Miss Relay Pageant.

The opening ceremony included DJ Kat Simons and cancer survivor Heather Temple.

"The American Cancer Society and Relay For Life has provided a way for my friends, family and colleagues to gather together and show their support of me along my cancer journey," said Temple.

The event continues until 10 p.m., and the goal is to raise $105,000.

