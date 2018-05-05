Everton leaves Southampton in EPL trouble with late draw - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Everton leaves Southampton in EPL trouble with late draw

Southampton's Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Everton during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday May 5, 2018.
Southampton's Nathan Redmond, right, and Everton's Michael Keane during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday May 5, 2018.
Everton's Tom Davies, left, jumps against Southampton's Oriol Romeu during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday May 5, 2018.
Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, centre left, and Everton's Cenk Tosun, centre right, during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday May 5, 2018.

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Southampton's hopes of avoiding relegation took a blow as Everton midfielder Tom Davies scored an equalizer in the sixth minute of added time to rescue a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Substitute Nathan Redmond's first goal in almost a year appeared to put the fight very much back in Saints' hands as it would have left them needing a win at fellow struggler Swansea on Tuesday to guarantee safety.

However, Davies' deflected shot off defender Wesley Hoedt moved Mark Hughes' side above 18th-placed Swansea on goal difference only.

It was cruel end for the visitors, who finished the match with 10 men after Maya Yoshida's 85th-minute red card.

Southampton received a pre-match boost with the absence from Everton of Wayne Rooney (calf) and Theo Walcott (knee), and despite early half-chances from Davies and Cenk Tosun the visitors remained composed and controlled.

Twice, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was forced into action, saving Charlie Austin's half-volley and Oriol Romeu's shot which deflected off Phil Jagielka.

Southampton broke the deadlock 11 minutes into the second half when Redmond directed a far-post header between Pickford's legs from Cedric Soares' cross, his first goal since May 13.

Redmond's introduction deserved to be game-changing, although whether Saints boss Hughes would have made the change so early had Mario Lemina not been injured is open to debate.

The former England Under-21 forward had chances to add to his tally, notably tricking his way into the area to force another save from Pickford.

Yoshida's departure to a second yellow card put Southampton under unnecessary pressure and their resolve cracked deep into added time with Davies' deflected shot.

