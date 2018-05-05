Ex-Man United manger Ferguson has emergency brain surgery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ex-Man United manger Ferguson has emergency brain surgery

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Manchester United says former manager Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage.

The English Premier League club says "the procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

The 76-year-old Ferguson retired from managing United in 2013 after 26 years in charge.

