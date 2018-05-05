Ex-Man United manager Ferguson recovers after brain surgery

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage on Saturday.
The 76-year-old Ferguson retired from managing in 2013 after almost 27 years in charge of United but he has continued to regularly attend matches and participate in UEFA coaching initiatives.
"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain hemorrhage," United said in a statement. "The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."
Ferguson remains the most successful manager in British football history, winning 49 honors in his career including 38 titles at United.
The Scot, who joined United in 1986 from Aberdeen, won 13 Premier League titles to take the club's haul of English championship crowns to a record 20.
United players took to social media to express their shock about Ferguson's health emergency.
"Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital," tweeted United captain Michael Carrick, who played under Ferguson. "All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss."
United winger Jesse Lingard wrote: "Thoughts and prayers sir alex."
Manchester City said it wished Ferguson "a full and speedy recovery after his surgery." City captain Vincent Kompany added on Twitter: "Hang in there Sir Alex. Thoughts are with the family and close ones."
Ferguson was pictured on the Old Trafford pitch last Sunday making a presentation to former managerial adversary Arsene Wenger, who is preparing to leave Arsenal after almost 22 years.
Ferguson's son, Darren, the manager at Doncaster, missed the third-tier club's final match of the season earlier Saturday.
