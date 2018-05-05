Police: Suspect walks into unlocked apartment, sexually assaults resident

Police say a suspect walked into an unlocked apartment and assaulted a resident. (Source: RNN)

Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that happened early Saturday morning.

According to VCU police, a suspect went into an unlocked apartment in the 1000 block of Park Avenue around 3 a.m. on Saturday and sexually assaulted a resident.

The suspect is believed to be a man, according to VCU police.

Officers say the victim issued a delayed report to police.

Both Richmond and VCU police have increased patrols in the area, and Richmond police are leading the investigation.

