Police ID missing man found dead in Falling Creek

A missing man was found dead in Falling Creek on Saturday morning, according to Chesterfield police.

Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man found dead near the 2500 block of Marina Drive. The body was identified as Edward D. Mendez, 38, of Chesterfield.

According to police, his family reported him missing around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mendez's body was transported to the Medical Examiner's office for a cause of death. However, officers say at this point, there are no signs of foul play.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

