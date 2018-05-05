'Infinity War' to set record, fastest to surpass $1 billion - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Infinity War' to set record, fastest to surpass $1 billion

NEW YORK (AP) - "Avengers: Infinity War" is poised to set a record for fastest film to rake in $1 billion in business.

The Walt Disney Co. said Saturday that the Marvel superhero saga had earned just under $975 million in global box office through Friday. Since the film earned nearly $70 million on Friday alone, the studio is confident it will pass the billion-dollar mark on Saturday, in 11 days.

The previous record of fastest time for a movie to make a $1 billion was 12 days for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The star-stuffed "Infinity War" features Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo. The film has made most of its money, $605 million so far, in the international marketplace.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the film's title is "Avengers: Infinity War" not "Avengers: Infinity Wars."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Alcoholics Anonymous founding document sells for $2.4M

    Alcoholics Anonymous founding document sells for $2.4M

    Saturday, May 5 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-05-05 22:33:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-05-05 23:24:08 GMT
    The founding document of Alcoholics Anonymous, known to adherents as the 'Big Book,' has been sold at auction for $2.4 million to billionaire Jim Irsay, who also owns the Indianapolis Colts.More >>
    The founding document of Alcoholics Anonymous, known to adherents as the 'Big Book,' has been sold at auction for $2.4 million to billionaire Jim Irsay, who also owns the Indianapolis Colts.More >>

  • 3 women sue CBS News and Charlie Rose, alleging harassment

    3 women sue CBS News and Charlie Rose, alleging harassment

    Friday, May 4 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-05-04 21:13:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-05-05 23:24:05 GMT
    The lawsuit says the women, who were in their early 20s when they were hired, were subjected to "predatory behavior.” (Source: CNN)The lawsuit says the women, who were in their early 20s when they were hired, were subjected to "predatory behavior.” (Source: CNN)

    Three women who worked with Charlie Rose have filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the television journalist and CBS News.

    More >>

    Three women who worked with Charlie Rose have filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the television journalist and CBS News.

    More >>

  • Olivia de Havilland asks court to revive "Feud" lawsuit

    Olivia de Havilland asks court to revive "Feud" lawsuit

    Friday, May 4 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-05-04 23:02:49 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-05-05 23:24:03 GMT
    (AP Photo, left, FX via AP). In this combination photo, actress Olivia de Havilland appears in Rome on Oct. 4, 1968, left, and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones portrays de Havilland in a scene from the FX series, "Feud: Betty and Joan." De Havilland has as...(AP Photo, left, FX via AP). In this combination photo, actress Olivia de Havilland appears in Rome on Oct. 4, 1968, left, and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones portrays de Havilland in a scene from the FX series, "Feud: Betty and Joan." De Havilland has as...
    Olivia de Havilland has asked the California Supreme Court to revive her lawsuit against the TV show "Feud: Bette and Joan.".More >>
    Olivia de Havilland has asked the California Supreme Court to revive her lawsuit against the TV show "Feud: Bette and Joan.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly