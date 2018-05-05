White House: China push on Taiwan is 'Orwellian nonsense' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

White House: China push on Taiwan is 'Orwellian nonsense'

CLEVELAND (AP) - The White House is condemning China's efforts to control how U.S. airlines refer to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, saying the push to make them comply with Chinese standards is "Orwellian nonsense."

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump "ran against political correctness in the United States" and as president he will "stand up for Americans resisting efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to impose Chinese political correctness on American companies and citizens."

The White House says China's Civil Aviation Administration is demanding the change from 36 foreign carriers, including some American carriers.

The harshly worded statement comes as a high-level trade delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin returned from negotiations in China.

Sanders adds: "We call on China to stop threatening and coercing American carriers and citizens."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

