Watford beats Newcastle 2-1 to end 7-match winless run - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Watford beats Newcastle 2-1 to end 7-match winless run

WATFORD, England (AP) - Watford ended a seven-match winless run by beating Newcastle 2-1 in the English Premier League despite captain Troy Deeney missing a penalty on Saturday.

Roberto Pereyra's fifth goal of the season rubber-stamped Watford's high-octane opening, the Argentina midfielder blasting home to cap a neat buildup after Will Hughes' astute angled ball bisected the Newcastle defense.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka spared Rafael Benitez's blushes when denying Andre Gray who had raced clean through.

The former Burnley striker quickly atoned for that failed effort however, when Pereyra's fine hanging cross left him no option but to nod into the empty net.

Watford should have turned around three goals to the good, only for the inspired Dubravka to deny Deeney both from the penalty spot and the rebound after Paul Dummett upended Gray in the box.

When Newcastle finally produced a move of substance, after the break, they found the net.

The outstretched Ayoze Perez expertly redirected Javier Manquillo's whipped cross for his sixth league goal to get his side back into the match in the 55th minute.

Anonymous until the hour, Dwight Gayle then spurned two fine Newcastle chances, first unable to turn in the box, then failing to glance a header on target.

