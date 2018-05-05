Zidane: Barca's Liga title is "the most difficult" to win - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Zidane: Barca's Liga title is "the most difficult" to win

MADRID (AP) - Zinedine Zidane has congratulated Barcelona on winning the Spanish league a day before his Real Madrid visits Camp Nou in the least significant clasico in recent memory.

Zidane says, "The most important thing is respecting what Barcelona has done, winning the league."

The Madrid manager says the Liga "is the most difficult and the nicest to win."

Zidane, however, insisted Madrid's players will not form an honor guard for Barcelona because Barcelona's players didn't honor Madrid after it won the Club World Cup in December.

Barcelona clinched the league title last weekend to complete a domestic double after also winning the Copa del Rey.

Madrid plays Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 26 in Kiev, Ukraine.

Barcelona is aiming to become the first team to go an entire season without a loss in the Spanish league under its current format. It has four games left.



