The Latest: Rescuers in Poland find 2 coal miners alive - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Rescuers in Poland find 2 coal miners alive

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - The Latest on missing coal miners in Poland (all times local):

5 p.m.

A Polish mining company says two missing miners have been found hurt but conscious but rescuers are still trying to reach five other missing miners after a tremor at a coal mine in southern Poland.

Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer of the Jastrzebie Coal Company said Saturday that rescuers have reached two out of the seven miners missing at the Zofiowka mine following a 3.4 magnitude tremor in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj.

She said the rescuers were bringing the two to the surface on stretcher. The search continues for the other five miners.

Another four miners had been rescued unscathed.

___

2:45 p.m.

A spokeswoman for a coal mining company says seven miners are missing after a tremor occurred at a mine in southern Poland.

Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer says Saturday that a rescue operation was launched at 11:25 a.m. after a tremor occurred at the Zofiowka mine run by the Jastrzebie Coal Company.

She says some miners have been brought to the surface but contact was lost with seven other miners who are 900 meters (2,953 feet) under the ground.

The State Mining Authority said the tremor had a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale. TVN24 said the tremor was also felt on the surface and shook some houses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump chides Giuliani to 'get his facts straight' on Stormy

    Trump chides Giuliani to 'get his facts straight' on Stormy

    Saturday, May 5 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-05-05 04:23:17 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-05 15:45:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). President Donald Trump talks to the media as he leaves for Dallas to address the National Rifle Association, Friday, May 4, 2018 at the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). President Donald Trump talks to the media as he leaves for Dallas to address the National Rifle Association, Friday, May 4, 2018 at the White House in Washington.
    Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get his facts straight' on hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.More >>
    Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get his facts straight' on hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.More >>

  • Stormy Daniels returns to Long Island strip club

    Stormy Daniels returns to Long Island strip club

    Friday, May 4 2018 10:52 PM EDT2018-05-05 02:52:52 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-05-05 15:44:44 GMT
    "The Storm Rolls Back In" _ and we're not talking about the weather. That's how a Long Island strip club advertised Stormy Daniels' return this weekend to the venue where she first appeared in February.More >>
    "The Storm Rolls Back In" _ and we're not talking about the weather. That's how a Long Island strip club advertised Stormy Daniels' return this weekend to the venue where she first appeared in February.More >>

  • Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe's jockstrap helps business

    Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe's jockstrap helps business

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-05-03 00:09:59 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-05-05 14:54:24 GMT
    A jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the movie "Cinderella Man" is on display in Alaska after it was gifted to one of the nation's last Blockbuster video stores struggling to stay open in an age of streaming movies.More >>
    A jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the movie "Cinderella Man" is on display in Alaska after it was gifted to one of the nation's last Blockbuster video stores struggling to stay open in an age of streaming movies.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly