Richmond family reunited with lost dog

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A Richmond family was reunited with their dog on Sunday after it was stolen right from their front yard.

Penelope Jones was scouring the city's Swansboro neighborhood with Richmond police when she found her dog around 5:40 p.m.

The dog, Legend, was reported missing on Friday morning when he was lured out of the Jones' front yard in Richmond's southside, just before 11 a.m., and it was all caught on camera.

Jones says it's normal for her dog to go out alone.

"We've seen this little boy entice him," said Jones. "He coached Legend to walk away with him so he has my dog."

Jones did file the police report, and she spent Friday afternoon combing the streets.

"I've gotten a sighting of him with that same little boy all throughout this route here - that he went up to 22nd Street. That was the first sighting. Then the next sighting was on 33rd," said Jones.

The family offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

