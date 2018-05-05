Family offers $1,000 reward after dog lured away from yard

Blind dog and guide dog reunited after one is found 100 miles away

A Richmond family is offering a $1,000 reward after they had their dog stolen right from their yard.

This happened on Porter Street, which is in the city's Swansboro neighborhood. The surveillance video showed someone luring the pit bull out of the yard, and now, the family has no idea where their dog is.

For Penelope Jones, her pitbull Legend is more than just a good dog.

"Legend is family. My daughters call Legend their brother," she said. "My grand-babies refer to Legend as Uncle Legend."

Always obedient, Jones says it is normal for Legend to go out in the yard alone.

"So we let him out the house to just go and run and use the bathroom really quick," said Jones.

But Legend did not come back because he was lured right out of Jones' front yard in Richmond's southside, just before 11 a.m., and it was all caught on tape.

"We've seen this little boy entice him," said Jones. "He coached Legend to walk away with him so he has my dog."

Jones has filed a police report, and they have also combed the streets all day, looking for their Legend.

"I've gotten a sighting of him with that same little boy all throughout this route here - that he went up to 22nd Street. That was the first sighting. Then the next sighting was on 33rd," said Jones.

But even with neighbors on the lookout, Legend has not been found. Now, Jones is fearing for the worst.

"For somebody to just take him like that, you never know what their intentions are," said Jones. "I doubt very seriously if anybody loves dogs, they would have just took [sic] him to take him home."

Jones is doing everything she can to get him back.

She says she is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who returns Legend.

Anyone with any information about Legend's whereabouts is asked to call Richmond police at 804-646-5112.

