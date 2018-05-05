Stoke relegated from Premier League, Crystal Palace safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Stoke relegated from Premier League, Crystal Palace safe

(Dave Thompson/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt, right and Stoke City's Peter Crouch battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Crystal Palace, at the bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England, Sat... (Dave Thompson/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt, right and Stoke City's Peter Crouch battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Crystal Palace, at the bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England, Sat...
(Dave Thompson/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's James McArthur, left, and Stoke City's Badou Ndiaye battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Crystal Palace, at the bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England, Saturday... (Dave Thompson/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's James McArthur, left, and Stoke City's Badou Ndiaye battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Crystal Palace, at the bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England, Saturday...
(Dave Thompson/PA via AP). Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri, centre right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Crystal Palace during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Crystal Palace, at the bet365 Stadi... (Dave Thompson/PA via AP). Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri, centre right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Crystal Palace during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Crystal Palace, at the bet365 Stadi...
(Dave Thompson/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, left and Stoke City's Ryan Shawcross battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Crystal Palace, at the bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England, Saturda... (Dave Thompson/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, left and Stoke City's Ryan Shawcross battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Crystal Palace, at the bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England, Saturda...

STOKE, England (AP) - Stoke was relegated from the Premier League after a 10-year stay as it crashed to a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 19th-placed Potters went into their penultimate game of the season desperate to boost their survival hopes with what would have been a first victory in 13 matches.

Stoke took the lead through Xherdan Shaqiri's 43rd-minute free kick at the bet365 Stadium, but James McArthur equalized for Palace in the 68th and Patrick van Aanholt netted the winner in the 86th.

Stoke is three points behind 17th-place Swansea with one game remaining, but the Swans' midweek fixture against third-bottom Southampton means Paul Lambert's side cannot escape the drop.

Lambert replaced the fired Mark Hughes as manager in January.

Palace lost its first seven games but is now mathematically safe, completing the considerable upturn in its fortunes after Roy Hodgson succeeded Frank De Boer early in the campaign.

