Finland routs Korea 8-1 in worlds debut, US faces Denmark

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Latvia's Rodrigo Abols celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Norway and Latvia at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, May 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Latvia's Ronalds Kenins, right, challenges Norway's Niklas Roest, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Norway and Latvia at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, May 5, 2...

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Players of Norway stand dejected after loosing the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Norway and Latvia at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, May 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Latvia's Rudolfs Balcers, left, celebrates after scoring his sides winning goal past Norway's Lars Haugen, right, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Norway and Latvia at the Jyske bank Boxen are...

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Players of Latvia celebrate after winning the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Norway and Latvia at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, May 5, 2018.

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

HERNING, Denmark (AP) - South Korea's debut at the world ice hockey championship was memorable for the wrong reason as it lost to Finland 8-0 on Saturday.

Also, France beat Belarus 6-2 to rebound from losing to Russia 7-0 on Friday in Group A in Copenhagen. Latvia outlasted Norway to win 3-2 in overtime, and Switzerland prevailed over Austria 3-2, also in overtime.

Sebastian Aho scored twice and added two assists for Finland. His NHL teammate Teuvo Teravainen also had a goal and three assists.

"We've been playing together a couple years now, we know our game pretty good, and we know where we are on the ice," Teravainen said. "We just try to make some plays and have some fun."

Canada-born Matt Dalton in the South Korea goal made 37 saves.

"You cannot give up three short-handed goals," Dalton said. "It's a different level."

South Korea next faces Canada.

Latvia's Rudolfs Balcers scored just 24 seconds into overtime to settle their match with Norway in Herning.

Anders Bastiansen and Alexander Bonsaksen established a 2-0 lead for Norway before Balcers reduced the deficit with his first goal and Rodrigo Abols equalized in the third period.

Enzo Corvi scored the winner for Switzerland with 1:42 remaining against Austria in Copenhagen.

Nino Niederreiter and Gaetan Haas also had a goal each for a Swiss 2-0 lead.

With eight minutes remaining in the second, Austria defenseman Steven Strong received a hit from Sven Andrighetto and was taken off on a stretcher.

Dominic Zwerger scored the first goal for Austria on the subsequent power play and Manuel Ganahl equalized in the final period, forcing overtime.

Later Saturday, the United States faced Denmark a day after beating tournament favorite Canada, and the Czech Republic took on Slovakia.

