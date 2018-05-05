Driver injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-64

A driver is in the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on I-64. (Source: RNN)

A driver is in the hospital with serious injuries due to a crash on Interstate 64 west near the Airport Drive exit, according to Virginia State Police.

Initially, the driver called police around 12:36 a.m. on Saturday after getting into an accident. Police say another vehicle, a BMW sedan, heading westbound crashed into the victim's car.

Two other cars then struck each other to avoid hitting the vehicles that already crashed. One of those cars hit the guardrail and then struck the driver of the initial car, who was standing outside.

The driver was taken to the hospital, and no other injuries were reported.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12