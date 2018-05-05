Rockets blast Jazz 113-92 to take series lead

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Friday, May 4, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) dunks next to Utah Jazz forward Jonas Jerebko (8) during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Friday, May 4, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) goes to the basket as Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker, left, falls during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Friday, May 4, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) lays the ball up as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) defends during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Friday, May 4, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks as Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) defends during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Friday, May 4, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - James Harden had 25 points and 12 assists to lead Houston to a 113-92 win over Utah in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Friday night.

Eric Gordon added 25 points and Chris Paul had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Rockets. Houston beat Utah in Salt Lake City for the third time this season to take a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is on Sunday.

Royce O' Neale scored 17 points. Alec Burks chipped in 14 points while Rudy Gobert added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz.

Utah never got on track on offense. The Jazz shot poorly over the first three quarters and committed 16 turnovers. Houston scored 19 points off those turnovers.

On the heels of a listless first-half effort in Game 2, Houston avoided enduring another slow start. The Rockets picked apart Utah's defense practically from the opening tip.

Houston opened the game by scoring baskets on six of its first seven possessions. Harden capped the flurry with his first basket to put the Rockets up 15-5. It only grew worse for the Jazz from there. The Rockets led by as many as 22 in the first quarter, taking a 37-15 lead on back-to-back baskets from Harden and Gerald Green.

Houston made 16 of its 26 shots in the first quarter and totaled 39 points in the period. As effective as the Rockets were on offense, their defense proved equally troublesome for Utah. They forced the Jazz to commit six turnovers before the second quarter and scored nine points off those turnovers.

Utah cut Houston's lead 49-34 midway through the second quarter after O' Neale scored three straight baskets to fuel a 9-0 run. Clint Capela ended the run with a dunk and the Rockets proceeded to outscore the Jazz 31-9 over a 10 minute stretch extending into the third quarter. They pushed their lead to 80-43 on a driving layup from Ariza with 8:01 left in the quarter.

TIP-INS:

Rockets: Gordon finished with a postseason-high in points. ...Houston did not commit a turnover in the first quarter. ... The Rockets outscored the Jazz 20-10 in fastbreak points after totaling just five in Game 2. ... Houston finished with 50 points in the paint for the second straight game.

Jazz: Derrick Favors exited with an ankle sprain in the third quarter. Favors totaled two points, two rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes. ... Houston's 39 first quarter points is the most given up by Utah in any quarter in a playoff game this season. ... Donovan Mitchell scored only 10 points after going just 4-of-16 from the field.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.