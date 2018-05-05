3 top figures at Denver Post, including former owner, quit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

3 top figures at Denver Post, including former owner, quit

DENVER (AP) - Three top figures at The Denver Post, including its former owner, resigned Friday amid budget and staff cuts made by the newspaper's New York-based hedge fund owners.

Several Post reporters tweeted that Dean Singleton had stepped down as chairman and from his position on the editorial board. He owned the newspaper from 1987 until 2013 and saw it through tough economic times and an intense rivalry with the Rocky Mountain News.

"I once told people I wanted The Post to be one of the 10 best newspapers in America, and I think we achieved that," Singleton said in an interview published in the newspaper in October.

Senior editors Dana Coffield and Larry Ryckman also resigned Friday.

"I'm sad to leave, but it was time to go. I will be rooting for those still fighting the good fight," Ryckman tweeted.

The Post published an editorial on April 6 headlined "As vultures circle, The Denver Post must be saved," calling on Alden Global Capital to sell the newspaper after it cut 30 more positions in the newsroom, leaving it at a fraction of its size just a few years ago. Editorial Page Editor Chuck Plunkett did not inform the newspaper's editor or owners of his intentions to publish the editorial.

He resigned Thursday after he said another piece critical of the company was rejected.

Alden owns a controlling interest in Digital First Media, which owns the Post.

Lee Ann Colacioppo, the Post's editor, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump chides Giuliani to 'get his facts straight' on Stormy

    Trump chides Giuliani to 'get his facts straight' on Stormy

    Saturday, May 5 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-05-05 04:23:17 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-05-05 05:05:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). President Donald Trump talks to the media as he leaves for Dallas to address the National Rifle Association, Friday, May 4, 2018 at the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). President Donald Trump talks to the media as he leaves for Dallas to address the National Rifle Association, Friday, May 4, 2018 at the White House in Washington.
    Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get his facts straight' on hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.More >>
    Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get his facts straight' on hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.More >>

  • Gigi Hadid, Vogue Italia apologize for darkened skin tone

    Gigi Hadid, Vogue Italia apologize for darkened skin tone

    Friday, May 4 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-05-04 13:22:45 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-05-05 04:56:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). May Vogue Italia cover hits a newsstand in Milan, Italy, Friday, May 4, 2018. Gigi Hadid and Vogue Italia have separately apologized for the May Vogue Italia cover showing the top model with a darker skin tone and hair color that...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). May Vogue Italia cover hits a newsstand in Milan, Italy, Friday, May 4, 2018. Gigi Hadid and Vogue Italia have separately apologized for the May Vogue Italia cover showing the top model with a darker skin tone and hair color that...
    Model Gigi Hadid and Vogue Italia have separately apologized for the May Vogue Italia cover showing the top model with a darker skin tone and hair color that set off a social media backlash.More >>
    Model Gigi Hadid and Vogue Italia have separately apologized for the May Vogue Italia cover showing the top model with a darker skin tone and hair color that set off a social media backlash.More >>

  • No Nobel literature prize this year but 2 prizes in 2019

    No Nobel literature prize this year but 2 prizes in 2019

    Friday, May 4 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-05-04 07:12:49 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-05-05 04:56:22 GMT
    In this file photo dated April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia. The prize will not be awarded this year.(AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)In this file photo dated April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia. The prize will not be awarded this year.(AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)

    The Swedish Academy says the Nobel Prize in literature will be not awarded this year following sex-abuse allegations and other issues within its ranks that have tarnished the body's reputation.

    More >>

    The Swedish Academy says the Nobel Prize in literature will be not awarded this year following sex-abuse allegations and other issues within its ranks that have tarnished the body's reputation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly