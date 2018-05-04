Buehler, bullpen through 8 hitless for Dodgers in Mexico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Buehler, bullpen through 8 hitless for Dodgers in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) - Walker Buehler and two relievers have combined for eight hitless innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a neutral-site game against the San Diego Padres.

Buehler pitched six hitless innings Friday night in his third major league start. The touted rookie right-hander struck out eight and walked three over 93 pitches before handing off to left-hander Tony Cingrani, who walked two in the seventh but kept the no-no intact. Yimi Garcia struck out two in a perfect eighth.

Buehler's highest pitch count in the majors is 94 pitches, reached in his previous outing against San Francisco.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't afraid to pull a young pitcher during a no-hitter. He removed then-rookie Ross Stripling from a bid against San Francisco with one out in the eighth in 2016. Reliever Chris Hatcher allowed a home run to the next batter.

The Dodgers have pitched 22 no-hitters, the most by any major league franchise.

Oakland left-hander Sean Manaea threw the first no-hitter of the season April 21.

Los Angeles leads 4-0 in the opener of a weekend series in Mexico, the first regular-season games in the country since 1999.

