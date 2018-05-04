Science Museum offers discount for new members

Blind dog and guide dog reunited after one is found 100 miles away

The Science Museum of Virginia is offering $5 off for new members. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Science Museum of Virginia is doing a special discount for new members.

Those who join between May 4 through May 6 can use the code ANIMAL and save $5.

New members can also purchase tickets to BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT for only $5 each.

Don't forget: we're doing a special discount this weekend only for new members. Join May 4-6 using the code ANIMAL and save $5. Plus that means you can purchase tickets to BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT for only $5 each! https://t.co/SXAxqhTjbv #RVA #VAmuseums #VA pic.twitter.com/elwbo75Q2r — Science Museum of VA (@ScienceMusofVA) May 4, 2018

