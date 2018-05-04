Science Museum offers discount for new members - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Science Museum offers discount for new members

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Science Museum of Virginia is doing a special discount for new members. 

Those who join between May 4 through May 6 can use the code ANIMAL and save $5.

Click here to join.

New members can also purchase tickets to BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT for only $5 each.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly