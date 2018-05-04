Hungry bear breaks into California home, snacks on fruit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hungry bear breaks into California home, snacks on fruit

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) - A hungry bear broke into a California home and snacked on bread and fruit before sheriff's deputies were able to chase it away.

The Placer County sheriff's office posted a video of the bear inside the house on its Twitter account Thursday.

Bears are coming out of hibernation and deputies say this particular bear broke into a house at Northstar, North Lake Tahoe for groceries.

The homeowners called for help. In the video, the bear can be seen on a kitchen island.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 3 women sue CBS News and Charlie Rose, alleging harassment

    3 women sue CBS News and Charlie Rose, alleging harassment

    Friday, May 4 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-05-04 21:13:00 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-05-04 23:55:31 GMT
    Three women who worked with Charlie Rose have filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the television journalist and CBS News.More >>
    Three women who worked with Charlie Rose have filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the television journalist and CBS News.More >>

  • Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get facts straight' on Stormy

    Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get facts straight' on Stormy

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-04 04:42:41 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-05-04 23:55:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump talks with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in the Oval Office before the start of a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Rudy Giuli...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump talks with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in the Oval Office before the start of a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Rudy Giuli...

    The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.

    More >>

    The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.

    More >>

  • Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe's jockstrap helps business

    Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe's jockstrap helps business

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-05-03 00:09:59 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-05-04 23:45:13 GMT
    A jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the movie "Cinderella Man" is on display in Alaska after it was gifted to one of the nation's last Blockbuster video stores struggling to stay open in an age of streaming movies.More >>
    A jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the movie "Cinderella Man" is on display in Alaska after it was gifted to one of the nation's last Blockbuster video stores struggling to stay open in an age of streaming movies.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly