Malnati leads Wells Fargo as Woods survives the cut

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Tiger Woods reacts to his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Tiger Woods reacts to his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek). Peter Malnati waves to the crowd after his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek). Peter Malnati waves to the crowd after his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to a putt on the first hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to a putt on the first hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, looks at his shot from a sand trap on the fifth hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, looks at his shot from a sand trap on the fifth hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek). Phil Mickelson, left and Jason Day, of Australia, walk down the third fairway during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek). Phil Mickelson, left and Jason Day, of Australia, walk down the third fairway during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Peter Malnati wanted to get away from results and think only about playing his best. He was at his best over the last three holes Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship and finished with a 3-under 68 for a one-shot lead.

Malnati made two straight birdies and finished with a par that felt like a birdie. He cleared the steep lip of a bunker with inches to spare and made a 6-foot putt.

Jason Day (67) and PGA Tour rookie Aaron Wise (68) were one shot behind.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy made it to the weekend, though not by much. Woods made his only birdie on his final hole for a 73 that assured he would make the cut at Quail Hollow for the first time since 2009.

