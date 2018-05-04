Malnati leads Wells Fargo as Woods survives the cut

(AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek). Phil Mickelson, left and Jason Day, of Australia, walk down the third fairway during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Peter Malnati wanted to get away from results and think only about playing his best. He was at his best over the last three holes Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship and finished with a 3-under 68 for a one-shot lead.

Malnati made two straight birdies and finished with a par that felt like a birdie. He cleared the steep lip of a bunker with inches to spare and made a 6-foot putt.

Jason Day (67) and PGA Tour rookie Aaron Wise (68) were one shot behind.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy made it to the weekend, though not by much. Woods made his only birdie on his final hole for a 73 that assured he would make the cut at Quail Hollow for the first time since 2009.

