Police ID body of 25-year-old Navy sailor found in James City County

Officials have identified the body of a 25-year-old U.S. Navy sailor found in College Creek on Friday, NBC affiliate WAVY reports.

The victim was identified as Walter James Torres, Jr., who was stationed aboard the USS San Francisco.

Officers and firefighters responded to College Creek around 2:30 p.m. after the man did not resurface from the water.

According to WAVY, Torres was about 50 yards off-shore when he was attempting to swim to a sandbar with some friends. A friend tried to save him when Torres began to have some trouble, but he did not resurface from the water.

Torres' body was found about 25 yards off-shore.

The currents at College Creek has claimed the lives of six people since 1997, according to WAVY.

James City County Police, JCC Fire and Rescue, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, the Coast Guard, the National Park Service and Virginia Marine Police helped search for the man.

