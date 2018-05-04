Police ID body of 25-year-old Navy sailor found in James City County

A Richmond family is offering a $1,000 reward after they had their dog stolen right from their yard.More >>
Crews recovered a body of a 25-year-old U.S. Navy sailor after a four-hour search on Friday afternoon, NBC affiliate WAVY reports.More >>
Initially, the driver called police around 12:36 a.m. on Saturday after getting into an accident. Police say another vehicle, a BMW sedan, heading westbound crashed into the victim's car.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
A Carnival cruise ship that departed from New Orleans experienced a water line break and began to flood, reports KATC.More >>
A 19-year-old British woman was sentenced to 11 and a half years in jail in a bizarre incident in which she repeatedly stabbed her 17-year-old lover in her bed and said she "blacked out and had no memory of the attack."More >>
A Nebraska woman leaked brain fluid out of her nose for two years before doctors figured out what it was.More >>
4-year-old Dawson Elder was sitting on his mother's lap in their broken down car when the child was ripped from his mom's arms.More >>
