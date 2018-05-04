Body of 25-year-old sailor found in James City County

Crews find the body of a 25-year-old in James City County. (Source: WAVY)

Crews recovered a body of a 25-year-old U.S. Navy sailor after a four-hour search on Friday afternoon, NBC affiliate WAVY reports.

Officers and firefighters responded to College Creek around 2:30 p.m. after the man did not resurface from the water.

The currents at College Creek has claimed the lives of six people since 1997, according to WAVY.

James City County Police, JCC Fire and Rescue, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, the Coast Guard, the National Park Service and Virginia Marine Police helped search for the man.

The man's name has not yet been released.

